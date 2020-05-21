2430 S OXFORD STREET

Amenities

Welcome home! Fully Furnished Home Just Bring your Personal Suff*Pets Case by Case*GORGEOUS REMODELLED Home in a TURN KEY Condition!! Gleaming Brazil Hardwood flooring on 2 levels*Updated Heat Pump, Water Heater, Windows, Appliances, Custom Paint & Window Treatment through the home*End unit with Private Backyard**Main Level offer: Spacious Living Room, Break Fast room and a kitchen with a sliding door leading to recently refinished deck** Upper Level: Master Suite with private bath and closets, Oversized secondary bedrooms -2nd bedroom has Queen Bed & 3rd bedroom has a Full-size Bed*Hallways Full Bath**Lower Level Den and a full bath with access to the garage*Ample of storage**Full-Size Washer & Dryer** Located on a quiet street surrounded by mature trees, ample of street parketing**Property is only half a mile to Four Mile Run biking/walking trail and popular Jennie Dean Dog Park. Walk to Shirlington's shops, restaurants, movie theater, and entertainment** Easy access to 395, Pentagon, DC, and Amazon HQ2