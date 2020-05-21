All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:28 PM

2430 S OXFORD STREET

2430 South Oxford Street · (703) 896-5775
Location

2430 South Oxford Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
media room
Welcome home! Fully Furnished Home Just Bring your Personal Suff*Pets Case by Case*GORGEOUS REMODELLED Home in a TURN KEY Condition!! Gleaming Brazil Hardwood flooring on 2 levels*Updated Heat Pump, Water Heater, Windows, Appliances, Custom Paint & Window Treatment through the home*End unit with Private Backyard**Main Level offer: Spacious Living Room, Break Fast room and a kitchen with a sliding door leading to recently refinished deck** Upper Level: Master Suite with private bath and closets, Oversized secondary bedrooms -2nd bedroom has Queen Bed & 3rd bedroom has a Full-size Bed*Hallways Full Bath**Lower Level Den and a full bath with access to the garage*Ample of storage**Full-Size Washer & Dryer** Located on a quiet street surrounded by mature trees, ample of street parketing**Property is only half a mile to Four Mile Run biking/walking trail and popular Jennie Dean Dog Park. Walk to Shirlington's shops, restaurants, movie theater, and entertainment** Easy access to 395, Pentagon, DC, and Amazon HQ2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 S OXFORD STREET have any available units?
2430 S OXFORD STREET has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 S OXFORD STREET have?
Some of 2430 S OXFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 S OXFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2430 S OXFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 S OXFORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 S OXFORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2430 S OXFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2430 S OXFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 2430 S OXFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2430 S OXFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 S OXFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 2430 S OXFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2430 S OXFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2430 S OXFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 S OXFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 S OXFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
