Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system playground

2410 Washington Blvd Available 07/17/20 Renovated with Designer Touches yet keeping the Charm of this beautiful 3BR Arlington Duplex! - Renovated & Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex in lovely Lyon Park*Enjoy the charm of front-porch living with the convenience of everything Arlington has to offer when you combine classic styling with modern design & amenities*The inviting front porch welcomes you as you enter the living room & dining room with hardwood floors, designer paint colors, arched walkways & elegant light fixtures*Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances & tasteful kitchen tile flooring leads to french patio doors, overlooking an enclosed backyard & large patio*Fully finished lower level with recessed lighting & tiled floors, full bath with beautifully tiled floors & shower glass + full-sized washer & dryer*Upper level features Master suite with elegant master bath & 2nd bedroom*2nd upper level is fully finished attic for 3rd bedroom that is huge! Bedrooms include ceiling fans to help keep cool during those hot VA summer months! Home configured with smart electronics including a thermostat, lighting, door lock and an alarm system, all controllable by phone! This home is meticulously cared for & situated in a dream location! Superb, central and ultra-convenient; 1 mile to Clarendon Metro, 1.3 miles to Virginia Square Metro/Orange Line Metro, 2.1 miles to Pentagon, .2 miles to the closest bus stop, close to major route 50 & 395, bus to Rosslyn & Pentagon*Minutes to shops & eateries*Easy access to Tysons, Crystal City, Alexandria & location is just blocks to all that Clarendon has to offer, a short walk over to Courthouse*4.8 miles to Amazon HQ, minutes to DC, Georgetown & Crystal City & National Landing*Lyon Park community features great parks, playgrounds, bike trails, neighborhood schools & community events (Including, Annual Arlington Turkey Trot!)*SHOWINGS CAN BEGIN 6.5.20 AS THERE IS A NEWBORN IN THE HOME*VISITORS MUST WEAR MASKS AND REMOVE SHOES*VIRTUAL TOUR WILL BE ADDED BY 6.5.20*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 7.17.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964



