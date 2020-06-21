All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2410 Washington Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2410 Washington Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2410 Washington Blvd

2410 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Lyon Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2410 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
playground
2410 Washington Blvd Available 07/17/20 Renovated with Designer Touches yet keeping the Charm of this beautiful 3BR Arlington Duplex! - Renovated & Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex in lovely Lyon Park*Enjoy the charm of front-porch living with the convenience of everything Arlington has to offer when you combine classic styling with modern design & amenities*The inviting front porch welcomes you as you enter the living room & dining room with hardwood floors, designer paint colors, arched walkways & elegant light fixtures*Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances & tasteful kitchen tile flooring leads to french patio doors, overlooking an enclosed backyard & large patio*Fully finished lower level with recessed lighting & tiled floors, full bath with beautifully tiled floors & shower glass + full-sized washer & dryer*Upper level features Master suite with elegant master bath & 2nd bedroom*2nd upper level is fully finished attic for 3rd bedroom that is huge! Bedrooms include ceiling fans to help keep cool during those hot VA summer months! Home configured with smart electronics including a thermostat, lighting, door lock and an alarm system, all controllable by phone! This home is meticulously cared for & situated in a dream location! Superb, central and ultra-convenient; 1 mile to Clarendon Metro, 1.3 miles to Virginia Square Metro/Orange Line Metro, 2.1 miles to Pentagon, .2 miles to the closest bus stop, close to major route 50 & 395, bus to Rosslyn & Pentagon*Minutes to shops & eateries*Easy access to Tysons, Crystal City, Alexandria & location is just blocks to all that Clarendon has to offer, a short walk over to Courthouse*4.8 miles to Amazon HQ, minutes to DC, Georgetown & Crystal City & National Landing*Lyon Park community features great parks, playgrounds, bike trails, neighborhood schools & community events (Including, Annual Arlington Turkey Trot!)*SHOWINGS CAN BEGIN 6.5.20 AS THERE IS A NEWBORN IN THE HOME*VISITORS MUST WEAR MASKS AND REMOVE SHOES*VIRTUAL TOUR WILL BE ADDED BY 6.5.20*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 7.17.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964

(RLNE5817130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Washington Blvd have any available units?
2410 Washington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 Washington Blvd have?
Some of 2410 Washington Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Washington Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Washington Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Washington Blvd offer parking?
No, 2410 Washington Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2410 Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 Washington Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 2410 Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2410 Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Washington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S
Arlington, VA 22206
Origin
700 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal Plaza
2111 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University