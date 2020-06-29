2405 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Perfectly located one bedroom one bathroom condo. It offers abundant natural light, cathedral ceilings with exposed beams, a wood-burning fireplace, a beautiful antique bathroom vanity, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, CENTRAL A/C, and Washer/Dryer IN UNIT. There is built in shelving in the dinning room. The kitchen has updated appliances. The HVAC and the stackable washer/dryer have also recently been replaced. The condo grounds have extensive outdoor space to enjoy. Ample parking for residents and guests. Minutes to DC. Walking distance to Clarendon metro. Plenty of restaurants, shops, and nightlife within reach. Close to i395, 50, Crystal City, Pentagon, Ballston, and Pentagon City malls. Pets allowed case by case. Tenant only pays Electric. Apply online at https://www.arlingtonrealtymanagement.com/listings/detail/87e352eb-c5cf-4629-9b9a-6a2129a39b03. Application fee is $50 per applicant over 18.