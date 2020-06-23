All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2332 KENMORE STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2332 KENMORE STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2332 KENMORE STREET N

2332 North Kenmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2332 North Kenmore Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Maywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
This magnificent custom home features 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and over 7,000 square feet of living space on 4 fully finished levels.Nothing was overlooked in this gorgeous home-from the whole house generator (never lose power!), whole house sound system (play from your ipod), sprinkler system, smart wiring, security system and HEATED DRIVEWAY! High end custom finishes abound throughout ~ the chef~s kitchen boasts two sinks and Viking appliances, including a 6 burner gas cook top and Marvel under counter refrigerator. Enjoy entertaining or working at the huge kitchen island while overlooking the lovely family room with built ins (hidden wine rack), coffered ceiling and gas fireplace.The main level boasts hardwoods throughout. The second level has 5 bedrooms (each with an en-suite bath & walk-in closet), and laundry room. One more level up and you~ll have a 6th bedroom with en-suite bath, walk-in closet, family room and game room ~ check out the view of the National Cathedral from the picture window!The lower level is a great entertaining space with a wet bar containing 2 under-counter Marvel refrigerators and ice maker, a family room, a theater or pool room, and the 7th bedroom and bath. French doors lead to the backyard flagstone patio with a gorgeous masonry wood burning fireplace. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 KENMORE STREET N have any available units?
2332 KENMORE STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 KENMORE STREET N have?
Some of 2332 KENMORE STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 KENMORE STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2332 KENMORE STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 KENMORE STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 2332 KENMORE STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2332 KENMORE STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 2332 KENMORE STREET N does offer parking.
Does 2332 KENMORE STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2332 KENMORE STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 KENMORE STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 2332 KENMORE STREET N has a pool.
Does 2332 KENMORE STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2332 KENMORE STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 KENMORE STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 KENMORE STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St
Arlington, VA 22201
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University