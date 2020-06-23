2332 KENMORE STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool media room

This magnificent custom home features 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and over 7,000 square feet of living space on 4 fully finished levels.Nothing was overlooked in this gorgeous home-from the whole house generator (never lose power!), whole house sound system (play from your ipod), sprinkler system, smart wiring, security system and HEATED DRIVEWAY! High end custom finishes abound throughout ~ the chef~s kitchen boasts two sinks and Viking appliances, including a 6 burner gas cook top and Marvel under counter refrigerator. Enjoy entertaining or working at the huge kitchen island while overlooking the lovely family room with built ins (hidden wine rack), coffered ceiling and gas fireplace.The main level boasts hardwoods throughout. The second level has 5 bedrooms (each with an en-suite bath & walk-in closet), and laundry room. One more level up and you~ll have a 6th bedroom with en-suite bath, walk-in closet, family room and game room ~ check out the view of the National Cathedral from the picture window!The lower level is a great entertaining space with a wet bar containing 2 under-counter Marvel refrigerators and ice maker, a family room, a theater or pool room, and the 7th bedroom and bath. French doors lead to the backyard flagstone patio with a gorgeous masonry wood burning fireplace. Welcome home!