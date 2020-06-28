2313 N VAN BUREN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 5 bath town home in the heart of Arlington~s East Falls Church neighborhood, is now available at an amazing rental price of $4,600/month. each bedroom has a full bath! This gem boasts an open floor plan, 9-ft ceilings, hardwood floors, crown molding custom built-ins, a gourmet kitchen and a lovely outside fenced in patio. The fabulous kitchen features a bright bay window with an eat-in breakfast nook and granite countertops. The kitchen opens to a spacious family room, perfect for those evening board games or Seinfeld re-runs. The upper two levels include a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets plus 2 more bedrooms, each with a full bathroom. The bottom level includes the fourth bedroom and laundry area. The location is ideal, 2-3-blocks to East Falls Church Metro and 5-blocks to downtown Falls Church.