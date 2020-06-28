All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
2313 N VAN BUREN COURT
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

2313 N VAN BUREN COURT

2313 North Van Buren Court · No Longer Available
Location

2313 North Van Buren Court, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 5 bath town home in the heart of Arlington~s East Falls Church neighborhood, is now available at an amazing rental price of $4,600/month. each bedroom has a full bath! This gem boasts an open floor plan, 9-ft ceilings, hardwood floors, crown molding custom built-ins, a gourmet kitchen and a lovely outside fenced in patio. The fabulous kitchen features a bright bay window with an eat-in breakfast nook and granite countertops. The kitchen opens to a spacious family room, perfect for those evening board games or Seinfeld re-runs. The upper two levels include a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets plus 2 more bedrooms, each with a full bathroom. The bottom level includes the fourth bedroom and laundry area. The location is ideal, 2-3-blocks to East Falls Church Metro and 5-blocks to downtown Falls Church.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT have any available units?
2313 N VAN BUREN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT have?
Some of 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2313 N VAN BUREN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT offers parking.
Does 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT have a pool?
No, 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 N VAN BUREN COURT has units with dishwashers.
