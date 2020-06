Amenities

FABULOUS LOCATION, 8 BLOCKS TO EAST FALLS CHURCH METRO ALSO CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS. 3 LARGE BEDROOMS ON UPPER LEVEL AND 2 FULL BATHS. MAIN LEVEL HAS ENTRANCE HALL, BREAKFAST/SITTING ROOM, KITCHEN AND VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH ALMOST BRAND NEW CARPET!! LOWER LEVEL HAS VERY LARGE ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO PATIO ALSO SECOND FLEXIBLE ROOM AND FULL BATH.M -.-.-.-.-.--.-.-.-MORE PICTURES COMING SOON