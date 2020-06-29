2205 6TH STREET S

Amenities
Duplex in the heart of Arlington's Penrose neighborhood. Private backyard with patio, garden beds, and storage shed. Penrose Park with playground, basketball, and picnic pavilion across the street. Short distance to Ft Myer, Columbia Pike with Starbucks, restaurants/bars, Giant, gym, etc. Easy access to Pentagon, Clarendon, DC, Crystal City, and more. Open floor plan with hardwood floors on the first floor. Nice front porch, and driveway parking. Walk up attic for extra storage. Pets case-by-case