All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2205 6TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2205 6TH STREET S
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

2205 6TH STREET S

2205 6th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Penrose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2205 6th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
Duplex in the heart of Arlington's Penrose neighborhood. Private backyard with patio, garden beds, and storage shed. Penrose Park with playground, basketball, and picnic pavilion across the street. Short distance to Ft Myer, Columbia Pike with Starbucks, restaurants/bars, Giant, gym, etc. Easy access to Pentagon, Clarendon, DC, Crystal City, and more. Open floor plan with hardwood floors on the first floor. Nice front porch, and driveway parking. Walk up attic for extra storage. Pets case-by-case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 6TH STREET S have any available units?
2205 6TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 6TH STREET S have?
Some of 2205 6TH STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 6TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2205 6TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 6TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 6TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 2205 6TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2205 6TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 2205 6TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 6TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 6TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 2205 6TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2205 6TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2205 6TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 6TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 6TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St
Arlington, VA 22209
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University