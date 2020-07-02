All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 216 N JACKSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
216 N JACKSON STREET
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

216 N JACKSON STREET

216 North Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ashton Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

216 North Jackson Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ashton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this adorable Craftsman home with vintage 1927 character blended with a modern, fully renovated interior in 2017. It offers all the conveniences of a new home nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Ashton Heights/Clarendon just 7-8 blocks to the Metro, 2.5 miles to Pentagon, and 4 miles to National Airport. Enjoy the open floor plan filled with natural light. It's ideal for entertaining indoor and out with a Pergola covered patio and yard for playing and pets. The interior is all new in 2017; new HVAC, electrical, plumbing, windows, doors, gourmet kitchen with large island, eat in area and more. Parks & bike trails just a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 N JACKSON STREET have any available units?
216 N JACKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 N JACKSON STREET have?
Some of 216 N JACKSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 N JACKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
216 N JACKSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 N JACKSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 N JACKSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 216 N JACKSON STREET offer parking?
No, 216 N JACKSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 216 N JACKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 N JACKSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 N JACKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 216 N JACKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 216 N JACKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 216 N JACKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 216 N JACKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 N JACKSON STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University