216 N JACKSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this adorable Craftsman home with vintage 1927 character blended with a modern, fully renovated interior in 2017. It offers all the conveniences of a new home nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Ashton Heights/Clarendon just 7-8 blocks to the Metro, 2.5 miles to Pentagon, and 4 miles to National Airport. Enjoy the open floor plan filled with natural light. It's ideal for entertaining indoor and out with a Pergola covered patio and yard for playing and pets. The interior is all new in 2017; new HVAC, electrical, plumbing, windows, doors, gourmet kitchen with large island, eat in area and more. Parks & bike trails just a few blocks away.