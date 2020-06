Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath Cape Cod home for rent, walkable to metro, restaurants, shops, Mom's organics, bike trails, parks and playgrounds. Home is available October 1st! No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Call listing agent for more information! Finished basement, hardwood floors, lovely backyard and driveway. Icing on the cake, inviting front porch and upstairs master suite.