211 N TRENTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to a this beautifully updated condo in the highly sought after Arlington Oaks Community. Easy access to 50 and 395. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom backsplash. Spacious open floor plan, renovated bathroom features marble flooring and deep soaking tub. Unit has a washer/dryer combo in kitchen. Close to restaurants, metro, FSI and all Arlington has to offer. Acoustic Batting has been installed behind the wall in Master Bedroom to provide soundproofing, making this unit quiet & peaceful. Possibility to short term lease and furnished apartment.