211 N TRENTON STREET
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:18 AM

211 N TRENTON STREET

211 North Trenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

211 North Trenton Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

bathtub
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Welcome to a this beautifully updated condo in the highly sought after Arlington Oaks Community. Easy access to 50 and 395. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom backsplash. Spacious open floor plan, renovated bathroom features marble flooring and deep soaking tub. Unit has a washer/dryer combo in kitchen. Close to restaurants, metro, FSI and all Arlington has to offer. Acoustic Batting has been installed behind the wall in Master Bedroom to provide soundproofing, making this unit quiet & peaceful. Possibility to short term lease and furnished apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

211 N TRENTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Some of 211 N TRENTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated.
