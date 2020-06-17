2104 S Nelson St

Amenities

Cute as can be 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located just minutes from the Pentagon, Ft Myer, Shirlington, 395, Route 50 and the National Mall. The home is Just a 10-minute bus ride to the Pentagon City or Ballston Metro stations. The home features off street parking and a spacious fenced backyard ideal for entertaining!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

- 3 BR

- 1.5 bath rooms

- Spacious living room

- Half bath on main floor

- Kitchen with white appliances

- Gas cooking

- Granite counters

- Eat in kitchen

- Deck off kitchen

- Fenced backyard

- Hardwood floors on second floor

- Full bath second floor

- W/D

- Window AC

- Pets OK with $500 deposit

- Off street parking



AVAILABLE NOW!!



(RLNE5633907)