Arlington, VA
2104 S Nelson St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

2104 S Nelson St

2104 South Nelson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2104 South Nelson Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute as can be 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located just minutes from the Pentagon, Ft Myer, Shirlington, 395, Route 50 and the National Mall. The home is Just a 10-minute bus ride to the Pentagon City or Ballston Metro stations. The home features off street parking and a spacious fenced backyard ideal for entertaining!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS
- 3 BR
- 1.5 bath rooms
- Spacious living room
- Half bath on main floor
- Kitchen with white appliances
- Gas cooking
- Granite counters
- Eat in kitchen
- Deck off kitchen
- Fenced backyard
- Hardwood floors on second floor
- Full bath second floor
- W/D
- Window AC
- Pets OK with $500 deposit
- Off street parking

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5633907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 S Nelson St have any available units?
2104 S Nelson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 S Nelson St have?
Some of 2104 S Nelson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 S Nelson St currently offering any rent specials?
2104 S Nelson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 S Nelson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 S Nelson St is pet friendly.
Does 2104 S Nelson St offer parking?
Yes, 2104 S Nelson St offers parking.
Does 2104 S Nelson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 S Nelson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 S Nelson St have a pool?
No, 2104 S Nelson St does not have a pool.
Does 2104 S Nelson St have accessible units?
No, 2104 S Nelson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 S Nelson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 S Nelson St does not have units with dishwashers.
