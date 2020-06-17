2104 S Nelson St

Amenities
Cute as can be 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located just minutes from the Pentagon, Ft Myer, Shirlington, 395, Route 50 and the National Mall. The home is Just a 10-minute bus ride to the Pentagon City or Ballston Metro stations. The home features off street parking and a spacious fenced backyard ideal for entertaining!
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS
- 3 BR
- 1.5 bath rooms
- Spacious living room
- Half bath on main floor
- Kitchen with white appliances
- Gas cooking
- Granite counters
- Eat in kitchen
- Deck off kitchen
- Fenced backyard
- Hardwood floors on second floor
- Full bath second floor
- W/D
- Window AC
- Pets OK with $500 deposit
- Off street parking
AVAILABLE NOW!!
(RLNE5633907)