All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2100 Lee Hwy#349.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2100 Lee Hwy#349
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2100 Lee Hwy#349

2100 Lee Highway · (703) 525-7010 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2100 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2100 Lee Hwy#349 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 1 BR in N Arlington. Close to Rosslyn and Courthouse - Wonderful, large one bedroom. New Stainless steel appliances. New Hardwood floors throughout. Fresh Paint. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New Vanity and Light fixture in bathroom. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Building has a pool and work out facilities. Close walk to Courthouse & Rosslyn metros, as well as Georgetown. Only one light into DC!

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $75,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $1,895
Security Deposit: $1,895 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 6/1/2020

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric).

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE4939643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Lee Hwy#349 have any available units?
2100 Lee Hwy#349 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Lee Hwy#349 have?
Some of 2100 Lee Hwy#349's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Lee Hwy#349 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Lee Hwy#349 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Lee Hwy#349 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Lee Hwy#349 is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Lee Hwy#349 offer parking?
No, 2100 Lee Hwy#349 does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Lee Hwy#349 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Lee Hwy#349 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Lee Hwy#349 have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Lee Hwy#349 has a pool.
Does 2100 Lee Hwy#349 have accessible units?
No, 2100 Lee Hwy#349 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Lee Hwy#349 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Lee Hwy#349 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2100 Lee Hwy#349?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity