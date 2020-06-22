2100 Lee Hwy#349

Amenities

Beautiful 1 BR in N Arlington. Close to Rosslyn and Courthouse - Wonderful, large one bedroom. New Stainless steel appliances. New Hardwood floors throughout. Fresh Paint. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New Vanity and Light fixture in bathroom. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Building has a pool and work out facilities. Close walk to Courthouse & Rosslyn metros, as well as Georgetown. Only one light into DC!



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $75,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $1,895

Security Deposit: $1,895 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 6/1/2020



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric).



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



(RLNE4939643)