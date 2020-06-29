All apartments in Arlington
2086 N OAKLAND STREET
2086 N OAKLAND STREET

2086 North Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2086 North Oakland Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious and bright townhome in fantastic location. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on 4 levels. Large two car garage. Dual zone HVAC. Tall ceilings. Tons of windows. Hardwood flooring. Beautiful master suite with sitting area and large walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanity, jetted soaking tub and separate shower. Welcoming covered brick front porch plus second outdoor space off of living room. Highly rated school pyramid. Easy commuting location: 1.2 mile walk to METRO.; 2.2 miles to Key Bridge; and less than 5 miles to Amazon HQ2. Near bike trail, grocery, shops and restaurants. Available April 1 (possibly sooner). Pets on a case by case basis with additional monthly fee. Will consider long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2086 N OAKLAND STREET have any available units?
2086 N OAKLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2086 N OAKLAND STREET have?
Some of 2086 N OAKLAND STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2086 N OAKLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2086 N OAKLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2086 N OAKLAND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2086 N OAKLAND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2086 N OAKLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2086 N OAKLAND STREET offers parking.
Does 2086 N OAKLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2086 N OAKLAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2086 N OAKLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 2086 N OAKLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2086 N OAKLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 2086 N OAKLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2086 N OAKLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2086 N OAKLAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
