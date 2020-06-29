2086 N OAKLAND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious and bright townhome in fantastic location. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on 4 levels. Large two car garage. Dual zone HVAC. Tall ceilings. Tons of windows. Hardwood flooring. Beautiful master suite with sitting area and large walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanity, jetted soaking tub and separate shower. Welcoming covered brick front porch plus second outdoor space off of living room. Highly rated school pyramid. Easy commuting location: 1.2 mile walk to METRO.; 2.2 miles to Key Bridge; and less than 5 miles to Amazon HQ2. Near bike trail, grocery, shops and restaurants. Available April 1 (possibly sooner). Pets on a case by case basis with additional monthly fee. Will consider long term lease.