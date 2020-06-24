206 N TRENTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pet friendly

Beautifully maintained 1st floor condo in peaceful Arlington Oaks. Updated throughout with tons of storage space/closets. Master closet has customized ELFA organization system AND wall-mounted TV is included in rent! Convenient to Route 50 and the best of North/South Arlington. In-unit washer/dryer and one reserved parking space (+ two visitor passes). Additional storage unit and gym available. Schedule your tour today! Gas heat is paid for by the association, which greatly reduces your gas bill. 1, 2, and 3-year leases available! Pet restrictions: one cat allowed and no dogs (per condo association, sorry).