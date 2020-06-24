206 N TRENTON STREET

Amenities
Beautifully maintained 1st floor condo in peaceful Arlington Oaks. Updated throughout with tons of storage space/closets. Master closet has customized ELFA organization system AND wall-mounted TV is included in rent! Convenient to Route 50 and the best of North/South Arlington. In-unit washer/dryer and one reserved parking space (+ two visitor passes). Additional storage unit and gym available. Schedule your tour today! Gas heat is paid for by the association, which greatly reduces your gas bill. 1, 2, and 3-year leases available! Pet restrictions: one cat allowed and no dogs (per condo association, sorry).