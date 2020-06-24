All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 206 N TRENTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
206 N TRENTON STREET
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

206 N TRENTON STREET

206 North Trenton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Buckingham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

206 North Trenton Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained 1st floor condo in peaceful Arlington Oaks. Updated throughout with tons of storage space/closets. Master closet has customized ELFA organization system AND wall-mounted TV is included in rent! Convenient to Route 50 and the best of North/South Arlington. In-unit washer/dryer and one reserved parking space (+ two visitor passes). Additional storage unit and gym available. Schedule your tour today! Gas heat is paid for by the association, which greatly reduces your gas bill. 1, 2, and 3-year leases available! Pet restrictions: one cat allowed and no dogs (per condo association, sorry).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 N TRENTON STREET have any available units?
206 N TRENTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 N TRENTON STREET have?
Some of 206 N TRENTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 N TRENTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
206 N TRENTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 N TRENTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 N TRENTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 206 N TRENTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 206 N TRENTON STREET offers parking.
Does 206 N TRENTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 N TRENTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 N TRENTON STREET have a pool?
No, 206 N TRENTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 206 N TRENTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 206 N TRENTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 206 N TRENTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 N TRENTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Boulevard
1537 Key Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University