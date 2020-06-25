All apartments in Arlington
2054 N OAKLAND STREET

2054 North Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2054 North Oakland Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous designer end unit townhome at the Bromptons of Cherrydale. 3,200+ square feet on 4 levels. This modern home boasts a brand new chef's kitchen, a new bedroom and full bathroom in the entry level and a super-convenient location. Modern, open floor plan, high ceilings, numerous windows that provide great light. Ample storage and closet space. The new kitchen features stainless steel appliances (GE Monogram gas range, Bosch dishwasher, Samsung fridge), elegant quartz countertops, a 6-person island/dining bar and maple cabinets. A large master suite boasts dazzling Brazilian hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, heated bathroom tile floors, a soaking jacuzzi tub and 2-person shower. The brand new full bathroom in the lower level includes marble floors. Wired for sound throughout. 2-car garage. Great Cherrydale location, about 1 mile to metro. Easy access to I-66, Lee Highway and GW Parkway to DC. Schools: Taylor Elementary, Hamm Middle, Washington-Liberty High. To apply, visit: www.tinyurl.com/SGSapplication and choose 105 W Broad St as address. If pets are accepted (they are case-by-case), additional rent for pets is $50 per pet and additional security deposit is $200 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 N OAKLAND STREET have any available units?
2054 N OAKLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2054 N OAKLAND STREET have?
Some of 2054 N OAKLAND STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 N OAKLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2054 N OAKLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 N OAKLAND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2054 N OAKLAND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2054 N OAKLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2054 N OAKLAND STREET offers parking.
Does 2054 N OAKLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2054 N OAKLAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 N OAKLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 2054 N OAKLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2054 N OAKLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 2054 N OAKLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 N OAKLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2054 N OAKLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
