2054 N OAKLAND STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous designer end unit townhome at the Bromptons of Cherrydale. 3,200+ square feet on 4 levels. This modern home boasts a brand new chef's kitchen, a new bedroom and full bathroom in the entry level and a super-convenient location. Modern, open floor plan, high ceilings, numerous windows that provide great light. Ample storage and closet space. The new kitchen features stainless steel appliances (GE Monogram gas range, Bosch dishwasher, Samsung fridge), elegant quartz countertops, a 6-person island/dining bar and maple cabinets. A large master suite boasts dazzling Brazilian hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, heated bathroom tile floors, a soaking jacuzzi tub and 2-person shower. The brand new full bathroom in the lower level includes marble floors. Wired for sound throughout. 2-car garage. Great Cherrydale location, about 1 mile to metro. Easy access to I-66, Lee Highway and GW Parkway to DC. Schools: Taylor Elementary, Hamm Middle, Washington-Liberty High. To apply, visit: www.tinyurl.com/SGSapplication and choose 105 W Broad St as address. If pets are accepted (they are case-by-case), additional rent for pets is $50 per pet and additional security deposit is $200 per pet.