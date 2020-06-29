All apartments in Arlington
2053 N Woodstock St #302
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

2053 N Woodstock St #302

2053 North Woodstock Street · No Longer Available
Location

2053 North Woodstock Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills

Amenities

all utils included
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, Furnished Condo ALL Utilities Included in Arlington! The apartment has been furnished after these photos. It has TV, Couch, Office Desk and a Breville Espresso Machine. Nearby parks, steps away from local restaurants, and convenient access to Hwy 66!

Property Highlights:
-2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
- Fully Furnished ( Furnishings can be removed if so desired)
- One parking space included in rent
- W/D in building
- Top floor apartment
- Natural light throughout
- Hardwoods and tile flooring only
Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

