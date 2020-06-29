2053 N Woodstock St #302

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, Furnished Condo ALL Utilities Included in Arlington! The apartment has been furnished after these photos. It has TV, Couch, Office Desk and a Breville Espresso Machine. Nearby parks, steps away from local restaurants, and convenient access to Hwy 66!
Property Highlights:
-2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
- Fully Furnished ( Furnishings can be removed if so desired)
- One parking space included in rent
- W/D in building
- Top floor apartment
- Natural light throughout
- Hardwoods and tile flooring only
Available now!
No Pets Allowed
