Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 TRENTON STREET

205 North Trenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 North Trenton Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom/1 bath just 1 mile to Ballston METRO, shopping & dining. WMATA Bus/Bikeshare steps away. Wood floors. Gourmet gallery kitchen w/ granite, custom backsplash, updated cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Renovated bath. Secure building. Community laundry room, fitness center, clubhouse, bike room, nearby walk/jog trails. Pets considered case-by-case basis. Permit parking. Water, heat & trash included in rent. $250 move in fee. Storage units also available through Arlington Oaks at Tenant cost (not included in rent). Unit available as early as March 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

205 TRENTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Some of 205 TRENTON STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
205 TRENTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 205 TRENTON STREET is pet friendly.
Yes, 205 TRENTON STREET offers parking.
No, 205 TRENTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 205 TRENTON STREET does not have a pool.
No, 205 TRENTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Yes, 205 TRENTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
