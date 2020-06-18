204 N LIBERTY STREET

Amenities
Totally renovated 4/5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom colonial in Spy Hill Subdivison in Arlington. Main level is lrm, drm, kitchen, breakfast room open to a family room with a fpl. Steps out to small manageable rear yard. Totally renovated , brand new beautiful kitchen with new cabinetry, white appliance, granite. Hardwood floors on 2 levels. Upper bedrooms with hardwood floors, gorgeous newly renovated bathrooms. Lower level rec room, garage and bedroom with full bathroom. Ideally located minutes to DC and all of downtown. Excellent schools: Yorktown HS! Brick exterior, small yard so little to take care of, family neighborhood!Gas heat, Gas HW, Gas Cooking, newer roof - Excellent condition!