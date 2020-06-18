All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:47 PM

204 N LIBERTY STREET

204 North Liberty Street · (703) 978-8259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 North Liberty Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Boulevard Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally renovated 4/5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom colonial in Spy Hill Subdivison in Arlington. Main level is lrm, drm, kitchen, breakfast room open to a family room with a fpl. Steps out to small manageable rear yard. Totally renovated , brand new beautiful kitchen with new cabinetry, white appliance, granite. Hardwood floors on 2 levels. Upper bedrooms with hardwood floors, gorgeous newly renovated bathrooms. Lower level rec room, garage and bedroom with full bathroom. Ideally located minutes to DC and all of downtown. Excellent schools: Yorktown HS! Brick exterior, small yard so little to take care of, family neighborhood!Gas heat, Gas HW, Gas Cooking, newer roof - Excellent condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 N LIBERTY STREET have any available units?
204 N LIBERTY STREET has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 N LIBERTY STREET have?
Some of 204 N LIBERTY STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 N LIBERTY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
204 N LIBERTY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 N LIBERTY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 204 N LIBERTY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 204 N LIBERTY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 204 N LIBERTY STREET does offer parking.
Does 204 N LIBERTY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 N LIBERTY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 N LIBERTY STREET have a pool?
No, 204 N LIBERTY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 204 N LIBERTY STREET have accessible units?
No, 204 N LIBERTY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 204 N LIBERTY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 N LIBERTY STREET has units with dishwashers.
