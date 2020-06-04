All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2026 S MONROE STREET
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:16 AM

2026 S MONROE STREET

2026 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2026 South Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
pet friendly
What a treat coming home to this gorgeous and convenient Arlington residence in Douglas Park! Featuring four bedrooms, three and a half baths, and a basement suite featuring a second full kitchen, this home is a wonderful opportunity. The main level boasts a formal dining room, large living room, a family room with gas fireplace, and a spacious eat-in kitchen -- the perfect layout for both entertaining and daily living! Large windows keep things bright, while the family room's french doors open onto the back deck for your morning coffee or your evening wind-down. Lovely hardwood floors on both the main and upper levels! Upstairs is the master suite, with high ceilings, deep closets, and master bath with dual sinks, shower, and soaking tub. Two more bedrooms share a charming "jack and jill" bathroom, while the large laundry room is conveniently right at hand. Head downstairs to find a full suite, with its own separate entrance and a full-kitchen. The basement suite boasts beautiful new tile flooring, a bathroom with dual sinks, and a bedroom with plenty of closet space. You won't find many spaces this flexible for your living needs! NO SMOKING! Pets case by case (no cats). Close (but not too close) to 395 and Shirlington, easy to head out and enjoy a night Busboys and Poets or Signature Theatre! Required two-income total of $140,000. Available Nov. 1, 2019. $50 *non-refundable* application fee per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 S MONROE STREET have any available units?
2026 S MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 S MONROE STREET have?
Some of 2026 S MONROE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 S MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2026 S MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 S MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 S MONROE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2026 S MONROE STREET offer parking?
No, 2026 S MONROE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2026 S MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 S MONROE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 S MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 2026 S MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2026 S MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2026 S MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 S MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 S MONROE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

