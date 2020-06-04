2026 S MONROE STREET

Amenities

What a treat coming home to this gorgeous and convenient Arlington residence in Douglas Park! Featuring four bedrooms, three and a half baths, and a basement suite featuring a second full kitchen, this home is a wonderful opportunity. The main level boasts a formal dining room, large living room, a family room with gas fireplace, and a spacious eat-in kitchen -- the perfect layout for both entertaining and daily living! Large windows keep things bright, while the family room's french doors open onto the back deck for your morning coffee or your evening wind-down. Lovely hardwood floors on both the main and upper levels! Upstairs is the master suite, with high ceilings, deep closets, and master bath with dual sinks, shower, and soaking tub. Two more bedrooms share a charming "jack and jill" bathroom, while the large laundry room is conveniently right at hand. Head downstairs to find a full suite, with its own separate entrance and a full-kitchen. The basement suite boasts beautiful new tile flooring, a bathroom with dual sinks, and a bedroom with plenty of closet space. You won't find many spaces this flexible for your living needs! NO SMOKING! Pets case by case (no cats). Close (but not too close) to 395 and Shirlington, easy to head out and enjoy a night Busboys and Poets or Signature Theatre! Required two-income total of $140,000. Available Nov. 1, 2019. $50 *non-refundable* application fee per adult applicant.