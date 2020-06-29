2020 S NELSON STREET

Amenities

Completely remodeled from top to bottom in the heart of Arlington. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is the perfect place to call your own! The charming front porch is the ideal spot to relax with your morning coffee, or cuddle up with a good book. The front door opens to your large living room, complete with upgraded, brand new laminate flooring and lots of natural light. Attached dining room is great for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. On the main level, you will find your large master suite. Additional main level bedroom is perfect for guests, or your home office. Downstairs is an additional bedroom and bathroom, offering lots of privacy and additional storage. Located in bustling Arlington, this property is only minutes away from Shirlington, lots of restaurants and shops, and is conveniently located near 395, and multiple metro and public transit stops.