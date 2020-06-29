All apartments in Arlington
2020 S NELSON STREET
2020 S NELSON STREET

2020 South Nelson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2020 South Nelson Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled from top to bottom in the heart of Arlington. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is the perfect place to call your own! The charming front porch is the ideal spot to relax with your morning coffee, or cuddle up with a good book. The front door opens to your large living room, complete with upgraded, brand new laminate flooring and lots of natural light. Attached dining room is great for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. On the main level, you will find your large master suite. Additional main level bedroom is perfect for guests, or your home office. Downstairs is an additional bedroom and bathroom, offering lots of privacy and additional storage. Located in bustling Arlington, this property is only minutes away from Shirlington, lots of restaurants and shops, and is conveniently located near 395, and multiple metro and public transit stops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 S NELSON STREET have any available units?
2020 S NELSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 S NELSON STREET have?
Some of 2020 S NELSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 S NELSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2020 S NELSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 S NELSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2020 S NELSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2020 S NELSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2020 S NELSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2020 S NELSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 S NELSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 S NELSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2020 S NELSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2020 S NELSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2020 S NELSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 S NELSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 S NELSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
