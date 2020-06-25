All apartments in Arlington
2011 N HANCOCK STREET
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

2011 N HANCOCK STREET

2011 North Hancock Street · No Longer Available
Location

2011 North Hancock Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
playground
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Classic Lyon Village Colonial with attached garage in Arlington, Virginia on one of the most beautiful streets in Lyon Village. Corner lot on a quiet street. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, lower level family room, enclosed sunroom that opens into a private backyard with mature landscaping. First and Second level are all wood floors, lower level has new carpet. Plenty of storage in basement and in third floor attic. Lyon Village offers the Lyon Village Park and Playground with tennis courts and basketball courts. Walking distance to Clarendon, Metro and DC. Owner Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 N HANCOCK STREET have any available units?
2011 N HANCOCK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 N HANCOCK STREET have?
Some of 2011 N HANCOCK STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 N HANCOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2011 N HANCOCK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 N HANCOCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2011 N HANCOCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2011 N HANCOCK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2011 N HANCOCK STREET offers parking.
Does 2011 N HANCOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 N HANCOCK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 N HANCOCK STREET have a pool?
No, 2011 N HANCOCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2011 N HANCOCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2011 N HANCOCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 N HANCOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 N HANCOCK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
