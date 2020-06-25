2011 N HANCOCK STREET

Amenities

Classic Lyon Village Colonial with attached garage in Arlington, Virginia on one of the most beautiful streets in Lyon Village. Corner lot on a quiet street. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, lower level family room, enclosed sunroom that opens into a private backyard with mature landscaping. First and Second level are all wood floors, lower level has new carpet. Plenty of storage in basement and in third floor attic. Lyon Village offers the Lyon Village Park and Playground with tennis courts and basketball courts. Walking distance to Clarendon, Metro and DC. Owner Agent