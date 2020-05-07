All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1949 N CALVERT ST #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1949 N CALVERT ST #1
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:09 PM

1949 N CALVERT ST #1

1949 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
North Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1949 North Calvert Street, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Location! Location! Location!2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condominium with courtyard. Two fireplaces. Wood floors in living room and dining room. .7 of a mile to the Clarendon Metro. Freshly paint. Available November 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 have any available units?
1949 N CALVERT ST #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 have?
Some of 1949 N CALVERT ST #1's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1949 N CALVERT ST #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 offers parking.
Does 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 have a pool?
No, 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 have accessible units?
No, 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 N CALVERT ST #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University