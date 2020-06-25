All apartments in Arlington
1913 S QUINCY STREET
1913 S QUINCY STREET

1913 South Quincy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1913 South Quincy Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, spacious, & sun-filled home in the heart of Arlington. Perched atop the hills of the historic Douglas park neighborhood this home combines amazing views with an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, & an updated kitchen with granite & stainless finishes. Beautiful hardwood floors refinished in 2014, along with all new kitchen, HVAC, & plumbing! New roof added in 2016. Peaceful backyard is fully fenced with a patio ready for entertaining. Walk to dozens of Shirlington & Penrose shops & restaurants, or take <5 minute bus to Metro. Quick & easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

