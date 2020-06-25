1913 S QUINCY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming, spacious, & sun-filled home in the heart of Arlington. Perched atop the hills of the historic Douglas park neighborhood this home combines amazing views with an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, & an updated kitchen with granite & stainless finishes. Beautiful hardwood floors refinished in 2014, along with all new kitchen, HVAC, & plumbing! New roof added in 2016. Peaceful backyard is fully fenced with a patio ready for entertaining. Walk to dozens of Shirlington & Penrose shops & restaurants, or take <5 minute bus to Metro. Quick & easy commute.