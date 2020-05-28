All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1912 GLEBE RD S

1912 South Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

1912 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available immediately. Two bedrooms and full bath on main level, two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large laundry/storage room upstairs off of the master bedroom. Convenient location close to 395 and Shirlington. Pets considered. No smoking inside. No more than 2 incomes to qualify ($89,000 minimum). $55 application fee per adult, $2,550 security deposit, $500 pet deposit. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com and enter property address. Once applications are submitted, please direct all questions to the Property Manager, Michelle Jones, michelle.jones@longandfoster.com. If your application is approved by the owners, the first month's rent is due in Certified Funds within 72 hours of approval. It must be delivered to the Property Manager, Michelle Jones, at the Long & Foster Office, 6299 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22044. The security deposit, also in certified funds, will be due at the same location along with proof of renter's insurance and proof that utilities have been switched into your name(s) before keys can be released. Before your move-in, USInspect will have conducted a thorough inspection of the property. You will have 15 days to identify any items that might have been missed or that you might consider needing correction. Upon move-in, an account will be created for you using AppFolio which will allow you to make rent payments online. Additionally, you will have access to a 24-7 Customer Service Center to report any repairs or concerns.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 GLEBE RD S have any available units?
1912 GLEBE RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 GLEBE RD S have?
Some of 1912 GLEBE RD S's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 GLEBE RD S currently offering any rent specials?
1912 GLEBE RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 GLEBE RD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 GLEBE RD S is pet friendly.
Does 1912 GLEBE RD S offer parking?
Yes, 1912 GLEBE RD S offers parking.
Does 1912 GLEBE RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 GLEBE RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 GLEBE RD S have a pool?
No, 1912 GLEBE RD S does not have a pool.
Does 1912 GLEBE RD S have accessible units?
No, 1912 GLEBE RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 GLEBE RD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 GLEBE RD S has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

