1912 GLEBE RD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available immediately. Two bedrooms and full bath on main level, two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large laundry/storage room upstairs off of the master bedroom. Convenient location close to 395 and Shirlington. Pets considered. No smoking inside. No more than 2 incomes to qualify ($89,000 minimum). $55 application fee per adult, $2,550 security deposit, $500 pet deposit. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com and enter property address. Once applications are submitted, please direct all questions to the Property Manager, Michelle Jones, michelle.jones@longandfoster.com. If your application is approved by the owners, the first month's rent is due in Certified Funds within 72 hours of approval. It must be delivered to the Property Manager, Michelle Jones, at the Long & Foster Office, 6299 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22044. The security deposit, also in certified funds, will be due at the same location along with proof of renter's insurance and proof that utilities have been switched into your name(s) before keys can be released. Before your move-in, USInspect will have conducted a thorough inspection of the property. You will have 15 days to identify any items that might have been missed or that you might consider needing correction. Upon move-in, an account will be created for you using AppFolio which will allow you to make rent payments online. Additionally, you will have access to a 24-7 Customer Service Center to report any repairs or concerns.