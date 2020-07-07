1909 DINWIDDIE

Amenities

Great family home 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms in Arlington VA available May 18th, 2020. Hardwood floors, beautiful countertops, as well as a newly renovated upper level, updated bathrooms and kitchen. Upper level - 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom & master bedroom with full bathroom, main level - living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom & kitchen with new appliances. Basement - Washer & Dryer. Close to Arlington Hospital, HighView Playground and Langston Brown Community Center. Pet-friendly on a case by case basis with a $250 deposit and a $35 monthly pet rental fee. The Security Deposit is one month's rent $3500. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Call Janel Moore at 703-587-0689