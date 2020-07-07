All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:56 AM

1909 DINWIDDIE

1909 N Dinwiddie St · No Longer Available
Location

1909 N Dinwiddie St, Arlington, VA 22207
High View Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
Great family home 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms in Arlington VA available May 18th, 2020. Hardwood floors, beautiful countertops, as well as a newly renovated upper level, updated bathrooms and kitchen. Upper level - 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom & master bedroom with full bathroom, main level - living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom & kitchen with new appliances. Basement - Washer & Dryer. Close to Arlington Hospital, HighView Playground and Langston Brown Community Center. Pet-friendly on a case by case basis with a $250 deposit and a $35 monthly pet rental fee. The Security Deposit is one month's rent $3500. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Call Janel Moore at 703-587-0689

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 35
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 DINWIDDIE have any available units?
1909 DINWIDDIE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 DINWIDDIE have?
Some of 1909 DINWIDDIE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 DINWIDDIE currently offering any rent specials?
1909 DINWIDDIE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 DINWIDDIE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 DINWIDDIE is pet friendly.
Does 1909 DINWIDDIE offer parking?
Yes, 1909 DINWIDDIE offers parking.
Does 1909 DINWIDDIE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 DINWIDDIE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 DINWIDDIE have a pool?
No, 1909 DINWIDDIE does not have a pool.
Does 1909 DINWIDDIE have accessible units?
No, 1909 DINWIDDIE does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 DINWIDDIE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 DINWIDDIE has units with dishwashers.

