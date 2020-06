Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming three level 2 bed 2 bath townhome affords a pleasant blend of sophisticated appointments with 1,728 square feet of exceptionally functional living space. Lower level can be used as additional bedroom or home office. Add to that a great kitchen with silestone countertops and 42" oak cabinetry and a private rear patio retreat. Ideally located within an easy walk to restaurants, Mom's Organic Market, bike trails & both Court House and Clarendon Metro.