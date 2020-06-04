All apartments in Arlington
1901 N RHODES ST #44
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

1901 N RHODES ST #44

1901 North Rhodes Street · No Longer Available
Location

1901 North Rhodes Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bike storage
Beautifully renovated one-bedroom corner unit with windows on three sides, backing up to a forest setting. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plentiful cabinets. Ceramic floors throughout unit. Master Bedroom includes two walk-in closets. Hall includes two storage closets. Main building entrance shared with only 5 tenants. Commercial laundry and interior bike storage facility next door. Respectful and attentive landlord. Walking distance to both Rosslyn and Courthouse Metros. Off-street parking available w/Resident Sticker. Street parking available w/ County Sticker. Tennant pays Electric and fios Verizon. Minimum 12- month lease. No pets. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 N RHODES ST #44 have any available units?
1901 N RHODES ST #44 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 N RHODES ST #44 have?
Some of 1901 N RHODES ST #44's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 N RHODES ST #44 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 N RHODES ST #44 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 N RHODES ST #44 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 N RHODES ST #44 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1901 N RHODES ST #44 offer parking?
Yes, 1901 N RHODES ST #44 offers parking.
Does 1901 N RHODES ST #44 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 N RHODES ST #44 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 N RHODES ST #44 have a pool?
No, 1901 N RHODES ST #44 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 N RHODES ST #44 have accessible units?
No, 1901 N RHODES ST #44 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 N RHODES ST #44 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 N RHODES ST #44 does not have units with dishwashers.
