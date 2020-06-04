1901 N RHODES ST #44

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets bike storage

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bike storage

Beautifully renovated one-bedroom corner unit with windows on three sides, backing up to a forest setting. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plentiful cabinets. Ceramic floors throughout unit. Master Bedroom includes two walk-in closets. Hall includes two storage closets. Main building entrance shared with only 5 tenants. Commercial laundry and interior bike storage facility next door. Respectful and attentive landlord. Walking distance to both Rosslyn and Courthouse Metros. Off-street parking available w/Resident Sticker. Street parking available w/ County Sticker. Tennant pays Electric and fios Verizon. Minimum 12- month lease. No pets. No Smoking.