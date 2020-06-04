1901 N RHODES ST #44

Amenities
Beautifully renovated one-bedroom corner unit with windows on three sides, backing up to a forest setting. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plentiful cabinets. Ceramic floors throughout unit. Master Bedroom includes two walk-in closets. Hall includes two storage closets. Main building entrance shared with only 5 tenants. Commercial laundry and interior bike storage facility next door. Respectful and attentive landlord. Walking distance to both Rosslyn and Courthouse Metros. Off-street parking available w/Resident Sticker. Street parking available w/ County Sticker. Tennant pays Electric and fios Verizon. Minimum 12- month lease. No pets. No Smoking.