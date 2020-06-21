Amenities

1872 N. Patrick Henry Drive Available 04/20/19 Arlington Classic Brick Colonial 4 Bdrms on Upper level. One car garage attached. - Location & 4 Bedrooms on one level! Lovely Brick Colonial * Upper level has master suite w/ full Bath (Shower) + 3 Bedrooms and Full Hallway Bath with Tub * 4th Bedroom is small but great for nursery or office * Mid level - Entrance Foyer opens to Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Formal Dining Room with door to Screened Porch, Kitchen with eat-in space, newer Gas Stove and Refrigerator, and older cabinets & counter top * Powder Room and door to attached Garage. * Lower level has Wood paneled rec room with NON-functioning fireplace (looks great with Xmas lights)* Unfinished storage room, Enclosed toilet * Close to Lee Harrison Shopping and not far (< 1 mi.) from Ballston. Walk to bus line and 10 min ride to Metro. Property professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc. Avail 4/20 * 12 - 36 month lease available. No Smoking, Owner Prefers No Pets but will consider them; Pets Case by Case approval.

