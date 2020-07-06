All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

1826 N WAYNE STREET

1826 North Wayne Street · No Longer Available
Location

1826 North Wayne Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious & Bright 3BR/3.5 BA home in Lyon Village available for move on 5/15/20! Three level home features fully renovated & open basement adding lots of finished living space. Features a fully equipped and updated galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, and 42-inch cabinets. Many custom details, neutral paint, wood flooring, large front porch, additional rear porch, 4 car driveway with storage shed, wet bar, and a full-size stackable washer & dryer are included. Large fenced-in yard with lawn service (mowing) included. Walk to everything in Courthouse / Clarendon. Conveniently located to Metro, shops, and restaurants. Pets OK with approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 N WAYNE STREET have any available units?
1826 N WAYNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 N WAYNE STREET have?
Some of 1826 N WAYNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 N WAYNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1826 N WAYNE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 N WAYNE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 N WAYNE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1826 N WAYNE STREET offer parking?
No, 1826 N WAYNE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1826 N WAYNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 N WAYNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 N WAYNE STREET have a pool?
No, 1826 N WAYNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1826 N WAYNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1826 N WAYNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 N WAYNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 N WAYNE STREET has units with dishwashers.

