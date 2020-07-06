1826 N WAYNE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious & Bright 3BR/3.5 BA home in Lyon Village available for move on 5/15/20! Three level home features fully renovated & open basement adding lots of finished living space. Features a fully equipped and updated galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, and 42-inch cabinets. Many custom details, neutral paint, wood flooring, large front porch, additional rear porch, 4 car driveway with storage shed, wet bar, and a full-size stackable washer & dryer are included. Large fenced-in yard with lawn service (mowing) included. Walk to everything in Courthouse / Clarendon. Conveniently located to Metro, shops, and restaurants. Pets OK with approval.