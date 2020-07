Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great home in fabulous neighborhood. Minutes to restaurants, shops, metro. Main level with large living spaces and beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Huge 4 season sunroom with tons of light and separate entrance. Lower level has 4th bedroom and full bath. Separate laundry room. Massive family room with fireplace and built-ins. Beautiful new flooring. Walk out to back yard and patio. No smokers, no more than 2 incomes to qualify. Must have good credit. Thanks.