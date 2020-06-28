1818 21ST STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Can't beat this convenient location just minutes from Metro, Rosslyn, Georgetown/DC, bike path, shopping etc!Gorgeous townhome along commuter routes, in a quiet neighborhood setting. Features 3 full baths, hardwoods, stainless appliances, granite countertops. Upper level has 2 master suites each with a full bath, one includes a fireplace and balcony plus plenty of closets and storage space. Entry level has flex room that could be a bedroom, home office or den plus a full bath. Rec room includes a wet bar, wood burning fireplace and access to private courtyard. Relax by the fireplace in the living room or enjoy the wooded view from the balcony. Kitchen opens to dining room, great for entertaining! Reserved parking spot plus plenty of on-street parking too. Pets considered case by case.