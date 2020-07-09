1802 9TH STREET S

Amenities
WONDERFUL, brick townhouse at super location near Pentagon, DC, shops, restaurants, grocery store, movies & more>3BR & 3.5BA>Freshly painted>Updated Kitchen opens to Liv/Din room w/Gas FP>Balcony off the Living Room>Upper level with 2 master suites with full bath's>Lower level bedroom/office/Rec. room opens to brick patio and also has a full bath>1 car GARAGE w/built-in storage + On Street Parking>Recent HVAC system>Washer & Dryer in unit>This is an exceptional location. Walk to PARK w/playground, volleyball, tennis, basketball and dog park; Great for commuting pr visiting Crystal City (home of Amazon's HQ2), Clarendon, Navy Annex, Downtown DC, Old Town Alexandria>Rent includes: Professional management, trash, snow plowing>Sorry, no smokers>Pet's on case-by-case basis