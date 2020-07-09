All apartments in Arlington
1802 9TH STREET S
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

1802 9TH STREET S

1802 9th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1802 9th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
WONDERFUL, brick townhouse at super location near Pentagon, DC, shops, restaurants, grocery store, movies & more>3BR & 3.5BA>Freshly painted>Updated Kitchen opens to Liv/Din room w/Gas FP>Balcony off the Living Room>Upper level with 2 master suites with full bath's>Lower level bedroom/office/Rec. room opens to brick patio and also has a full bath>1 car GARAGE w/built-in storage + On Street Parking>Recent HVAC system>Washer & Dryer in unit>This is an exceptional location. Walk to PARK w/playground, volleyball, tennis, basketball and dog park; Great for commuting pr visiting Crystal City (home of Amazon's HQ2), Clarendon, Navy Annex, Downtown DC, Old Town Alexandria>Rent includes: Professional management, trash, snow plowing>Sorry, no smokers>Pet's on case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 9TH STREET S have any available units?
1802 9TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 9TH STREET S have?
Some of 1802 9TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 9TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1802 9TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 9TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 9TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 1802 9TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1802 9TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 1802 9TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 9TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 9TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1802 9TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1802 9TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1802 9TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 9TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 9TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

