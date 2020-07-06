1732 N VEITCH STREET

Amenities

Recently renovated four level (3 above ground, 1 finished basement) Manor style home 2 blocks from Courthouse Metro in the desirable Lyon Village neighborhood. Listed rental price is for the main house only --- detached garage suitable as an in-law suite / sublet rental property. Was renting for $2500 monthly as recently as February. rent both for $7500. Super short walk to the Courthouse Metro stop. Part of both the Key Elementary & Science Focus elementary schools as in-bound options. Fenced in yard. --Gourmet kitchen w. wrap-around cabinetry --3 Separate porches / balconies - the largest of which is a nearly 400 sq. ft. wrap-around porch. --4 car driveway --GE Monogram appliances --Laundry room --2 entertainment room options Just renovated the house to put it on the market - the majority of it is essentially brand new. Lease length negotiable, and willing to consider some lease to own options should you be interested.