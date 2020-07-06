All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1732 N VEITCH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1732 N VEITCH STREET
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

1732 N VEITCH STREET

1732 North Veitch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Lyon Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1732 North Veitch Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently renovated four level (3 above ground, 1 finished basement) Manor style home 2 blocks from Courthouse Metro in the desirable Lyon Village neighborhood. Listed rental price is for the main house only --- detached garage suitable as an in-law suite / sublet rental property. Was renting for $2500 monthly as recently as February. rent both for $7500. Super short walk to the Courthouse Metro stop. Part of both the Key Elementary & Science Focus elementary schools as in-bound options. Fenced in yard. --Gourmet kitchen w. wrap-around cabinetry --3 Separate porches / balconies - the largest of which is a nearly 400 sq. ft. wrap-around porch. --4 car driveway --GE Monogram appliances --Laundry room --2 entertainment room options Just renovated the house to put it on the market - the majority of it is essentially brand new. Lease length negotiable, and willing to consider some lease to own options should you be interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 N VEITCH STREET have any available units?
1732 N VEITCH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 N VEITCH STREET have?
Some of 1732 N VEITCH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 N VEITCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1732 N VEITCH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 N VEITCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1732 N VEITCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1732 N VEITCH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1732 N VEITCH STREET offers parking.
Does 1732 N VEITCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 N VEITCH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 N VEITCH STREET have a pool?
No, 1732 N VEITCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1732 N VEITCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1732 N VEITCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 N VEITCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 N VEITCH STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University