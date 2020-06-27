All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1719 N Troy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1719 N Troy St
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

1719 N Troy St

1719 North Troy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1719 North Troy Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
media room
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Condo in Colonial Village - Property Id: 138611

2 bedroom first floor condo available in the much sought after Rosslyn and Courthouse metro area. The condo is a 7-10 minutes walk to the Courthouse metro stop (orange and silver lines) and a 10-15 minutes walk to the Rosslyn metro stop (blue and orange lines). In additon this location is walking distance to tons of restaurants, grocery stores (Wholefoods and Trader Joes), and the AMC movie theater. These garden style condos have lots of trees, green spaces and park benches.

Rent includes water and sewage. Parking available by Arlington county.

Look for a minimum of a 1-year lease. Open to a longer term lease. One month security deposit. No smoking.

If interested please reply back to set-up a time to come and view the condo. Also, please send a little bit of information about yourself.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138611p
Property Id 138611

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5032701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 N Troy St have any available units?
1719 N Troy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 N Troy St have?
Some of 1719 N Troy St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 N Troy St currently offering any rent specials?
1719 N Troy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 N Troy St pet-friendly?
No, 1719 N Troy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1719 N Troy St offer parking?
Yes, 1719 N Troy St offers parking.
Does 1719 N Troy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 N Troy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 N Troy St have a pool?
No, 1719 N Troy St does not have a pool.
Does 1719 N Troy St have accessible units?
No, 1719 N Troy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 N Troy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 N Troy St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street
Arlington, VA 22202
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University