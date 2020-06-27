1719 N Troy St

Amenities

2 bedroom first floor condo available in the much sought after Rosslyn and Courthouse metro area. The condo is a 7-10 minutes walk to the Courthouse metro stop (orange and silver lines) and a 10-15 minutes walk to the Rosslyn metro stop (blue and orange lines). In additon this location is walking distance to tons of restaurants, grocery stores (Wholefoods and Trader Joes), and the AMC movie theater. These garden style condos have lots of trees, green spaces and park benches.



Rent includes water and sewage. Parking available by Arlington county.



Look for a minimum of a 1-year lease. Open to a longer term lease. One month security deposit. No smoking.



If interested please reply back to set-up a time to come and view the condo. Also, please send a little bit of information about yourself.

No Dogs Allowed



