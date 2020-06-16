1714 S MONROE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Single House, Great location is ready for a new tenant . 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a very large and flat fenced back yard, large deck. LOCATION, LOCATION: Conveniently located in the heart of South Arlington with easy access to major commuting routes, shops, and restaurants. Less than a mile from I-395a few minutes to Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, DC.Low utility bills: New roof, all windows have been replaced, new storm Kitchen door, HVAC 3 yrs old maintenance contract twice a year, New floors main level, upper-level wall to wall carpet 1 yr. old, freshly painted.House is ready to move in,