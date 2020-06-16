All apartments in Arlington
1714 S MONROE STREET
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

1714 S MONROE STREET

1714 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1714 South Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Single House, Great location is ready for a new tenant . 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a very large and flat fenced back yard, large deck. LOCATION, LOCATION: Conveniently located in the heart of South Arlington with easy access to major commuting routes, shops, and restaurants. Less than a mile from I-395a few minutes to Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, DC.Low utility bills: New roof, all windows have been replaced, new storm Kitchen door, HVAC 3 yrs old maintenance contract twice a year, New floors main level, upper-level wall to wall carpet 1 yr. old, freshly painted.House is ready to move in,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 S MONROE STREET have any available units?
1714 S MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 S MONROE STREET have?
Some of 1714 S MONROE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 S MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1714 S MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 S MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1714 S MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1714 S MONROE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1714 S MONROE STREET offers parking.
Does 1714 S MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 S MONROE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 S MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 1714 S MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1714 S MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1714 S MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 S MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 S MONROE STREET has units with dishwashers.

