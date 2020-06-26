1709 S QUINCY ST

Amenities

This undeniably charming Douglas Park Cape Cod, on one-fifth of an acre, is only five minutes from 395 for an easy commute to DCA, The Pentagon, and DC. Just steps from the front door is the ART 84 bus route. Moments away by car are Route 50 and the Foreign Service Institute. Immediately across the street is one of three parks, with two others, the Pike Park Farmers Market, and the Walter Reed Community Center within walking distance. It's just a stretch longer to the Army Navy Country Club. Inside,classic interior features like hardwood floors and crown molding add character throughout all 2,000+ square feet. The main level offers two bedrooms, one with built-in shelving anda window bench - perfectly suited for an office if you choose. The living room adjoins the dining alcove on the rear of the house and French doors lead to the potential office space near the entrance. From the dining room, step outside to the deck and backyard where mature maples and a 6' fence offer an umbrella of privacy. Upstairs, find two large bedrooms and another full bath. All bathrooms feature contemporary tile,lighting and hardware. Recent updates include a fresh coat of paint, new carpet in the finished basement and many lighting fixtures. For sale or for rent.