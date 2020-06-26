All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:16 PM

1709 S QUINCY ST

1709 South Quincy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1709 South Quincy Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
This undeniably charming Douglas Park Cape Cod, on one-fifth of an acre, is only five minutes from 395 for an easy commute to DCA, The Pentagon, and DC. Just steps from the front door is the ART 84 bus route. Moments away by car are Route 50 and the Foreign Service Institute. Immediately across the street is one of three parks, with two others, the Pike Park Farmers Market, and the Walter Reed Community Center within walking distance. It's just a stretch longer to the Army Navy Country Club. Inside,classic interior features like hardwood floors and crown molding add character throughout all 2,000+ square feet. The main level offers two bedrooms, one with built-in shelving anda window bench - perfectly suited for an office if you choose. The living room adjoins the dining alcove on the rear of the house and French doors lead to the potential office space near the entrance. From the dining room, step outside to the deck and backyard where mature maples and a 6' fence offer an umbrella of privacy. Upstairs, find two large bedrooms and another full bath. All bathrooms feature contemporary tile,lighting and hardware. Recent updates include a fresh coat of paint, new carpet in the finished basement and many lighting fixtures. For sale or for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 S QUINCY ST have any available units?
1709 S QUINCY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 S QUINCY ST have?
Some of 1709 S QUINCY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 S QUINCY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1709 S QUINCY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 S QUINCY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1709 S QUINCY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1709 S QUINCY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1709 S QUINCY ST offers parking.
Does 1709 S QUINCY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 S QUINCY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 S QUINCY ST have a pool?
No, 1709 S QUINCY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1709 S QUINCY ST have accessible units?
No, 1709 S QUINCY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 S QUINCY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 S QUINCY ST has units with dishwashers.
