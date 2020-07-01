1655 S. Barton street

Amenities
Available 12/15/19 Townhouse in Arlington <2 miles from Pentagon - Property Id: 169037
Coming soon. Available after December 14. Showings after December 5. Two-level townhouse tucked away in a quiet location backing to Army Navy CC yet so close to Columbia Pike and all the fantastic retail, restaurants, the community center, and the library! Renovated kitchen, granite counters, breakfast bar, Pergo floor on the main level, carpet on the second level. Private back yard with patio furniture and grill, and more! Water and trash included. You pay for electricity and the internet.
Great for walkers and bikers. Pentagon City Metro station is 5 min drive.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169037p
No Pets Allowed
