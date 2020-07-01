1655 S. Barton street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill internet access

Available 12/15/19 Townhouse in Arlington <2 miles from Pentagon - Property Id: 169037



Coming soon. Available after December 14. Showings after December 5. Two-level townhouse tucked away in a quiet location backing to Army Navy CC yet so close to Columbia Pike and all the fantastic retail, restaurants, the community center, and the library! Renovated kitchen, granite counters, breakfast bar, Pergo floor on the main level, carpet on the second level. Private back yard with patio furniture and grill, and more! Water and trash included. You pay for electricity and the internet.



Great for walkers and bikers. Pentagon City Metro station is 5 min drive.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169037p

Property Id 169037



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5264460)