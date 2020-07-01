All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

1655 S. Barton street

1655 South Barton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1655 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 12/15/19 Townhouse in Arlington <2 miles from Pentagon - Property Id: 169037

Coming soon. Available after December 14. Showings after December 5. Two-level townhouse tucked away in a quiet location backing to Army Navy CC yet so close to Columbia Pike and all the fantastic retail, restaurants, the community center, and the library! Renovated kitchen, granite counters, breakfast bar, Pergo floor on the main level, carpet on the second level. Private back yard with patio furniture and grill, and more! Water and trash included. You pay for electricity and the internet.

Great for walkers and bikers. Pentagon City Metro station is 5 min drive.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169037p
Property Id 169037

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5264460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 S. Barton street have any available units?
1655 S. Barton street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 S. Barton street have?
Some of 1655 S. Barton street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 S. Barton street currently offering any rent specials?
1655 S. Barton street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 S. Barton street pet-friendly?
No, 1655 S. Barton street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1655 S. Barton street offer parking?
No, 1655 S. Barton street does not offer parking.
Does 1655 S. Barton street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1655 S. Barton street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 S. Barton street have a pool?
No, 1655 S. Barton street does not have a pool.
Does 1655 S. Barton street have accessible units?
No, 1655 S. Barton street does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 S. Barton street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 S. Barton street has units with dishwashers.

