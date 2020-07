Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location, location!! This lovely home with Hardwood floors has 2 bedrooms, one bath includes a patio and garden area as well as off-street parking, The basement is unfinished. NO pets and NO Smoking on the premises. This area is very walkable and convenient for shopping and dining out.