Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! THIS 2 LVL HOME HAS 2 BEDROOMS ON THE UPPER LEVEL WITH 2 FULL BATHS AND WASHER DRYER* THE MAIN LVL IS PERFECT FOR RELAXING WITH A SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND DINING AREA THAT OPENS INTO A FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT TO THE PENTAGON, DC, SHIRLINGTON,395, COLUMBIA PIKE REAGON NATIONAL & AMAZONS HQ2. ENJOY ACCESS TO THE BEST RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT