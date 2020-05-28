All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1632 10TH STREET S

1632 10th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1632 10th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vacant & Ready! Granite countertop in Kitchen w/pass-thru to LR/DR w/Hardwood floors**Black Appliances w/Smooth Top Stove*2BR UP w/Full Bath*LL set up as BR3 w/Fireplace, Hardwoods & Full Bath*Washer/Dryer*Fenced Yard w/Deck*2 Parking Spaces (1 Assigned/1 Parking Permit)*1 mile on Columbia Pike to Pentagon & Metro*Approx 1 mile to Pentagon Centre & Crystal City/National Landing & Future Amazon Offices*Owner will consider pet with deposit*App fee $40 per adult certified w/NVAR application*Sorry NO HOUSING VOUCHERS*One Landlord is a former Realtor*MINIMUM 15 MONTH LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 10TH STREET S have any available units?
1632 10TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 10TH STREET S have?
Some of 1632 10TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 10TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1632 10TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 10TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 10TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 1632 10TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1632 10TH STREET S does offer parking.
Does 1632 10TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 10TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 10TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1632 10TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1632 10TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1632 10TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 10TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 10TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
