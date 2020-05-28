1632 10TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vacant & Ready! Granite countertop in Kitchen w/pass-thru to LR/DR w/Hardwood floors**Black Appliances w/Smooth Top Stove*2BR UP w/Full Bath*LL set up as BR3 w/Fireplace, Hardwoods & Full Bath*Washer/Dryer*Fenced Yard w/Deck*2 Parking Spaces (1 Assigned/1 Parking Permit)*1 mile on Columbia Pike to Pentagon & Metro*Approx 1 mile to Pentagon Centre & Crystal City/National Landing & Future Amazon Offices*Owner will consider pet with deposit*App fee $40 per adult certified w/NVAR application*Sorry NO HOUSING VOUCHERS*One Landlord is a former Realtor*MINIMUM 15 MONTH LEASE