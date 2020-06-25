All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1628 N RHODES STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1628 N RHODES STREET
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

1628 N RHODES STREET

1628 North Rhodes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1628 North Rhodes Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous urban deluxe townhouse in the heart of Courthouse and Rosslyn. Walking distance to two metros and Georgetown. 4 floors with a den on the main floor and three bedrooms up. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large balcony off living room, gas fireplace, and plenty of storage. Large, open Living Room and Dining area. Huge Master bedroom with Separate whirlpool tub and separate shower. Open floor plan with redone hardwood floors throughout. Garage with two spots and ample storage. Convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 N RHODES STREET have any available units?
1628 N RHODES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 N RHODES STREET have?
Some of 1628 N RHODES STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 N RHODES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1628 N RHODES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 N RHODES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1628 N RHODES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1628 N RHODES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1628 N RHODES STREET offers parking.
Does 1628 N RHODES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 N RHODES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 N RHODES STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1628 N RHODES STREET has a pool.
Does 1628 N RHODES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1628 N RHODES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 N RHODES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 N RHODES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University