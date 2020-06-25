1628 N RHODES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous urban deluxe townhouse in the heart of Courthouse and Rosslyn. Walking distance to two metros and Georgetown. 4 floors with a den on the main floor and three bedrooms up. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large balcony off living room, gas fireplace, and plenty of storage. Large, open Living Room and Dining area. Huge Master bedroom with Separate whirlpool tub and separate shower. Open floor plan with redone hardwood floors throughout. Garage with two spots and ample storage. Convenient location.