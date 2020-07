Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

FANTASTIC ARLINGTON CLASSIC COLONIAL HOME. 3 BEDROOM S AND 2.5 BATHS. JUST A FEW BLOCKS FROM BALLSTON METRO. THIS PROPERTY HAS ALL THE CHARM OF YESTERYEAR WITH BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON TWO-LEVELS. RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR (APRIL 2020) & STAINLESS STEEL DISHWASHER (JAN 2020). GREAT BACK-YARD! WONDERFUL SUN-ROOM ADDITION TOO! PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE. THIS PLACE IS IN GREAT CONDITION! WHY OWN WHEN YOU CAN RENT A PIECE OF CLASSIC ARLINGTON! AVAILABLE 8/14/2020 (SUBJECT TO CHANGE). PLEASE "NO PETS".