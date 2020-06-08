All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1609 Army Navy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1609 Army Navy Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1609 Army Navy Drive

1609 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1609 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MIDDLEBURG / PLAINS / MARSHALL
Cottage guest room nestled amid well kept farms: quiet and private. Home is completely furnished, pots, pans,dishes, in a clean single family with bath, kitchen and other shared common areas. Large yard. Pets considered.
Very bright unit with all hardwood floors and raised hearth fireplace.
Laundry and other amenities; clothesline.
Located near the center of town in park-like setting with easy access to major commuting routes.

Please respond with some information about your situation, when you need occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
1609 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 1609 Army Navy Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Army Navy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
No, 1609 Army Navy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Army Navy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
No, 1609 Army Navy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1609 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Army Navy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University