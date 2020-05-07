All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1600 13th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1600 13th Street South
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

1600 13th Street South

1600 13th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1600 13th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated brick Colonial in the heart of Arlington! Cozy up to the living room fireplace or enjoy the outdoors on the porch. The living room has rich wood flooring, with carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. Main floor bedroom would make a great study or guest space. Cook up a storm in the tastefully remodeled kitchen, with its stainless appliances, gas stove and granite counters. Lovely, quiet neighborhood located just minutes from the Pentagon, shopping and dining at Arlington Village and D.C. just across the bridge. Pets ok with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 13th Street South have any available units?
1600 13th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 13th Street South have?
Some of 1600 13th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 13th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1600 13th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 13th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 13th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1600 13th Street South offer parking?
No, 1600 13th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 1600 13th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 13th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 13th Street South have a pool?
No, 1600 13th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1600 13th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1600 13th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 13th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 13th Street South has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University