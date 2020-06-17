All apartments in Arlington
1511 N ROLFE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1511 N ROLFE STREET

1511 North Rolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1511 North Rolfe Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
~JUST LISTED! Light-filled corner unit with floor to ceiling windows providing abundant natural light and extra privacy! Beautiful master suite features multiple large closets & a spa-inspired luxurious master bath. Spacious kitchen with premium appliances and expansive island opens graciously to the living & dining areas. Property conveys two full-sized deeded garage parking spaces and an additional private storage unit. You'll love the low condo fees and the fantastic rooftop deck with amazing views! Enjoy all of this in an ideal location in heart of Arlington, less than 1/3 mile to Court House and Rosslyn Metro Stations & steps to dozens of restaurants & shops including Tupelo Honey, Bayou Bakery and many more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 N ROLFE STREET have any available units?
1511 N ROLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 N ROLFE STREET have?
Some of 1511 N ROLFE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 N ROLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1511 N ROLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 N ROLFE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1511 N ROLFE STREET is not pet friendly.
Does 1511 N ROLFE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1511 N ROLFE STREET offers parking.
Does 1511 N ROLFE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 N ROLFE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 N ROLFE STREET have a pool?
No, 1511 N ROLFE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1511 N ROLFE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1511 N ROLFE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 N ROLFE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 N ROLFE STREET has units with dishwashers.
