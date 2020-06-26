1454 N QUINN STREET

Amenities
WALK TO ROSSLYN or COURTHOUSE METRO! Ready for immediate occupancy. Main level has galley kitchen with a large dining room and living room combination complete with fireplace and french glass doors which lead to a good size private flat, fenced yard. There is a powder room on this level. The upper level has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and the washer/dryer. The 3 level consists of a spacious room with a half bath. The lower level has it own front entry and consists of 2 large rooms and a small "kitchenette" and a full bath. One assigned parking space.