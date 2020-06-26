1454 N QUINN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WALK TO ROSSLYN or COURTHOUSE METRO! Ready for immediate occupancy. Main level has galley kitchen with a large dining room and living room combination complete with fireplace and french glass doors which lead to a good size private flat, fenced yard. There is a powder room on this level. The upper level has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and the washer/dryer. The 3 level consists of a spacious room with a half bath. The lower level has it own front entry and consists of 2 large rooms and a small "kitchenette" and a full bath. One assigned parking space.