All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1429 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1429 12th St
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:45 AM

1429 12th St

1429 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1429 12th Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
My wife and I have lived in this apartment for 4 years. It is in fantastic shape, and was renovated just over a year ago. We do have a dog, though she has been house-trained since well before we moved in. The carpets, walls, countertops, etc are all in fantastic condition. Weve treated this rental as our own home, and the condition of it will reflect as such. The view is extraordinary as well. This is a 3rd floor apartment, which overlooks a beautiful nature preserve, as well as the pool/clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 12th St have any available units?
1429 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 12th St have?
Some of 1429 12th St's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1429 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 1429 12th St offer parking?
No, 1429 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 1429 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1429 12th St has a pool.
Does 1429 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1429 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S
Arlington, VA 22206
Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Macedonian
2229 South Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA 22206
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University