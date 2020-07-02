1429 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool dogs allowed pet friendly

My wife and I have lived in this apartment for 4 years. It is in fantastic shape, and was renovated just over a year ago. We do have a dog, though she has been house-trained since well before we moved in. The carpets, walls, countertops, etc are all in fantastic condition. Weve treated this rental as our own home, and the condition of it will reflect as such. The view is extraordinary as well. This is a 3rd floor apartment, which overlooks a beautiful nature preserve, as well as the pool/clubhouse.