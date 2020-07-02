1420 12th St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool table clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym pool table

This is one of the largest units offered by Dwell Vienna Metro.

**walk two blocks to the Vienna/Fairfax Metro Station orange line to reach downtown Washington, DC in minutes.



** Dont wait at the traffic light to get onto the expressway. 2 min to I-495 and I-66 exit. 5 min from Mosaic district by car.



** stainless steel Energy Star appliances, wood-style floors, granite countertops, and sophisticated condo-quality finish



** lounge with billiards table, executive conference room, and update fitness center



** Amazon Hub.



Our lease term with Dwell Vienna metro apartment ends in Sep 2020. We would be moving into our new home and would like to transfer the apartment contract to someone who could take advantage of this beautiful luxury apartment. According to the lease contract, the interested party would be first added to our current lease followed by the removal of the current leaseholders (us) from the contract. The new leaseholders will then be responsible for the apartment. Dwell Vienna allows the new renters to extend the current lease beyond Sep 2020. Renters would have to undergo the same screening process as one would if taking over a new lease.

**The renters do not have to pay any security deposit **