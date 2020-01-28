All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:34 PM

1325 N STUART STREET

1325 North Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

1325 North Stuart Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location on a private cul-de-sac just minutes from Ballston and Virginia Sq. Metro stations. Well-kept home features hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Large fenced back yard. Finished basement features extra bedroom/den/office in basement with full bath. Pets on case-by-case basis. Available July 3rd. Minimum 2 year lease term. Short commute to Seven Corners, Washington,D.C, Pentagon, Rosslyn, Clarendon, Courthouse, Ft. Myer, VA Hospital Center. Close to the new Ballston Quarter, shopping, restaurants, activities, bike trails. Quick access to Rt.66, I495, I395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

