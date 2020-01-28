1325 N STUART STREET

Amenities
Great location on a private cul-de-sac just minutes from Ballston and Virginia Sq. Metro stations. Well-kept home features hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Large fenced back yard. Finished basement features extra bedroom/den/office in basement with full bath. Pets on case-by-case basis. Available July 3rd. Minimum 2 year lease term. Short commute to Seven Corners, Washington,D.C, Pentagon, Rosslyn, Clarendon, Courthouse, Ft. Myer, VA Hospital Center. Close to the new Ballston Quarter, shopping, restaurants, activities, bike trails. Quick access to Rt.66, I495, I395.