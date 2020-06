Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

AMAZING location in the desirable neighborhood Clarendon! Enjoy this 3 bed 2.5 bath charming townhome. Filled with natural light, the kitchen offers a breakfast bar and spacious open ceilings giving you the space you need. There are tons of storage and closet spaces available as well! As if this couldn't get better, there is a washer and dryer available. This is just steps away from tons of great restaurants and shops! Don't miss this one!